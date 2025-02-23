BCGM Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.17 Million in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 238,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,424,000 after acquiring an additional 255,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,156 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 550,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 94,142 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 332,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 73,214 shares in the last quarter.

DIVI stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $803.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

