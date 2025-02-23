Uma M. Amuluru Sells 3,159 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boeing Stock Down 2.0 %

BA stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

