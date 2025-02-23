Frederick G. Thiel Sells 27,505 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MARA Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MARA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of MARA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in MARA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in MARA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

