Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.43 and a 200 day moving average of $215.37. The stock has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

