Fisher Funds Management LTD Makes New $31.38 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,820,000 after purchasing an additional 813,666 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 89,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,111,000 after acquiring an additional 398,494 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after acquiring an additional 344,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 464,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 153,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinix from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $994.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,741 shares of company stock valued at $21,988,532 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 2.2 %

EQIX stock opened at $919.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $931.27 and a 200-day moving average of $901.85. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

