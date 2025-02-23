Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.14 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

