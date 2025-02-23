JBR Co Financial Management Inc Purchases 40 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.27 and its 200 day moving average is $222.05. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

