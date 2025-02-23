Richardson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 326.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 354,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,183 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

