JBR Co Financial Management Inc Buys 114 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP opened at $108.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $89.93 and a one year high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.