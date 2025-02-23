Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,737 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

