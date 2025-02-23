Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,483,567.04. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,004 shares of company stock valued at $62,950,067 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

