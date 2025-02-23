iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128,198 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,789,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,533,000 after acquiring an additional 851,884 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,474,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,612,000 after acquiring an additional 709,409 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.57 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

