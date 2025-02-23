Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 209,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

