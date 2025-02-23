Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

