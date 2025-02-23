MONECO Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 496.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.04. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

