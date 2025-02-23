Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Invests $4.67 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

