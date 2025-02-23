Callan Capital LLC Acquires 6,583 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

