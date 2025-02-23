Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $273,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.13 and a 200 day moving average of $397.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.