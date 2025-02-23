MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.26 and last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

