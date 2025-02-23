Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 240 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 23,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Eaton by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $297.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.97 and a 200 day moving average of $332.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

