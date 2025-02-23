Lansing Street Advisors Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

