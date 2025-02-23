Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL opened at $261.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.09. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.