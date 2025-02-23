Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

