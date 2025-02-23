Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,234 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 2,151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 545,446 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 421,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 348,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,077.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 278,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,164 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MFG opened at $5.62 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

