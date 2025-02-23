New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after buying an additional 539,279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,886,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $89.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

