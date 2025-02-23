Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $192.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.23 and its 200 day moving average is $189.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.