Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 711,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,356 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 670,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Opera by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRA opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.04. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Opera’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

