Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,654 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,654 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

