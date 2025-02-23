Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 433.91 ($5.48) and traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.50). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 421 ($5.32), with a volume of 331 shares.

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of £131.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 433.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 433.41.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 37.92 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Analysts forecast that Jersey Electricity plc will post 29.6610169 earnings per share for the current year.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

About Jersey Electricity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.35%.

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.