John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and traded as high as $23.57. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 77,891 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
