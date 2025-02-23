John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and traded as high as $23.57. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 77,891 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 454,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 274,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

