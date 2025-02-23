QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 12,908 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $67,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,658.14. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
QuantumScape Trading Down 2.9 %
QuantumScape stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
