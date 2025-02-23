QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 12,908 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $67,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,658.14. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QuantumScape Trading Down 2.9 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6,650.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 218,743 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $828,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 114,504 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 326.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 79,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

View Our Latest Report on QS

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.