Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,934 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,079 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 149,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

