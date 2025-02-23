Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 76.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,375,000 after acquiring an additional 385,998 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $66,609,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $41,670,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,216.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 168,669 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $169.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

