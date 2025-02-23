Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Buys C$98,630.90 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Michele L. Waters acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,630.90.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$63.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$43.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$73.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

