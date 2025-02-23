Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Repligen by 796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Repligen by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $203.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.68.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

