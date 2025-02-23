Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 136,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $29.22 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

