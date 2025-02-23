Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 3,943 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 354.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,807 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 101,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0546 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

