Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Haleon by 2,029.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Haleon by 3,470.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

