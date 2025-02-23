Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,734,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 326,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,529,000 after acquiring an additional 76,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 36,732.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 245,005 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.79 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,452.44. The trade was a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

