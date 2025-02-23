Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 350,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

