Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,699,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,525,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,899,000 after purchasing an additional 444,755 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 408,378 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

