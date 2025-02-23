Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 83,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Performance

Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84.

About Davis Select Financial ETF

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

