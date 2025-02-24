8,060 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $133.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.