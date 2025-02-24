Colonial River Investments LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Colonial River Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,280,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 737,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

Shares of CRWD opened at $406.61 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.76 and a 200-day moving average of $331.06.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

