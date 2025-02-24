Ignite Limited (ASX:IGN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Ignite Limited (ASX:IGN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
Ignite Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of 209.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
About Ignite
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ignite
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Set to Reward Investors
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Ignite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.