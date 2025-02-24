Ignite Limited (ASX:IGN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Ignite Limited (ASX:IGN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Ignite Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of 209.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get Ignite alerts:

About Ignite

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ignite Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist recruitment and on-demand information technology services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers contingent labour and permanent recruitment services. The company serves IT and digital, government, business support, engineering, information management, and professional services recruitment sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Ignite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.