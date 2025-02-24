The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share by the bank on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.36 on Monday. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

