The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share by the bank on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Bank of East Asia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.36 on Monday. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.
About Bank of East Asia
