MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 11.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Eaton by 30.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 38.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton by 247.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 3.8 %

ETN stock opened at $297.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.05.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

