Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.90.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

