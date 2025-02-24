Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

