SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,262,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 144.0% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $566.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $582.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.37.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

